FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Rooney staying at United, Chelsea clear-out? Giggs for Swansea?

Here are the latest rumours from the world of football on Monday, 26th September . . .

Wayne Rooney will not quit Manchester United despite being dropped by Jose Mourinho. Sources close to Rooney say that with two years left on his current contract – with an option for a third – he has no intention of bailing out to the USA’s Major Soccer League or anywhere else. United responded to Mourinho’s decision to leave Rooney on the bench on Saturday with their best performance of the season in the 4-1 win over champions Leicester. (Daily Express)

Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte will battle it out for the signature of £50 million Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci in January. The Italy international was the subject of interest from both Manchester City and Chelsea in this summer’s transfer window but stayed with Serie A giants Juve. (Daily Star)

Swansea City’s new American backers want to talk to former United States coach Bob Bradley about becoming their new boss. The Yanks are keen for Bradley to be considered for the post as Francesco Guidolin struggles and the Welsh outfit search for a replacement. Ryan Giggs is top of the wanted list drawn up by Swansea supremo Huw Jenkins, but the Americans insist that Bradley should be a contender.

Antonio Conte is ready to launch a ruthless defensive clear-out following his side’s calamitous 3-0 defeat by Arsenal on Saturday.

Branislav Ivanovic and central defender Gary Cahill, at fault for Arsenal’s first goal, are expected to be phased out as the Chelsea boss looks to bolster his back four, who have conceded 12 goals in just four games. The pending returns of skipper John Terry and fellow centre back Kurt Zouma from injury will provide more options for Conte in the coming weeks.But with 35-year-old Terry’s career drawing to a close, Conte has his eye on signing a new full back and two centre backs, which could also cast doubts over David Luiz’s position as a first-choice central defender. (Daily Mail).

Francis Coquelin is awaiting results of a scan on the knee injury he sustained in the 3-0 win against Chelsea on Saturday, with a long-term absence from the Arsenal team feared. The defensive midfielder was hurt in the 28th minute when he made a block tackle on N’Golo Kanté and Arsène Wenger said after the game that it could be a repeat of the ligament damage that kept him out for 10 weeks last season. Coquelin was injured at West Bromwich Albion on 21 November and he did not play again until 30 January. (The Guardian).

