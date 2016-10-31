FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Stadium ban for Mourinho, FA want Gerrard and Lampard, Kane back to face Gunners?

This morning’s football gossip, yet again, revolves around Manchester United’s manager Jose Mourinho.

The Portugese is facing a stadium ban, according to the Daily Mirror, for confronting referee Mark Clattenburg at half-time on Saturday.

United were held to a 0-0 draw by Burnley and Mourinho could be looking at a two-game ban say the Daily Star.

Meanwhile the FA is to turn to an age-old combination to try and help the national team.

The Sun reports that Steven Gerrard and Fank Lampard will be offered a fast-trick into coaching.

The Daily Mail says Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan trained on his own having been omitted from the squad who faced Burnley.

And in the Daily Telegraph, Burnley keeper Tom Heaton is thought to be in line to start England’s games against Scotland and Spain.

The Daily Mail believe Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson is another likely call-up for the national team.

England front man Harry Kane could make his return from injury this Sunday, when Spurs take on bitter rivals Arsenal, says The Sun.