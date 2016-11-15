Football rumours: Sturridge to the Hammers? Rooney to Los Angeles? Messi to Man City?

The Mirror are reporting today that Daniel Sturridge will leave Liverpool in the January tranfer window.

Both West Ham and Stoke are said to be prepared to pay £28m for the England forward.

Another England striker in the news is Wayne Rooney, said by the Daily Star to be a transfer target for new MLS club Los Angeles FC who are set to commence competitive football in 2018.

The Times reports that the FA will offer Gareth Southgate £1m a year to take permanent charge of the England team.

That salary is £2m less per annum than the one paid to Sam Allardyce.

According to the Telegraph it’s actually £1.5m per year on the table until 2020, with a break clause after the 2018 World Cup.

In Italy, Corriere dello Sport say that Inter Milan want to sign Manchester United forward Memphis Depay along with defenders Chris Smalling, Daley Blind and Matteo Darmian.

And the Daily Mail report that Depay will consider a move to Everton in January.

Finally, Manchester City are poised to make a move for Lionel Messi next summer according to the Manchester Evening News.

Spanish media outlet Marca claim the Barcelona star will not renew his contract at the Nou Camp.

The club have rubbished the report, calling it an ‘act of revenge’ for not attending the paper’s awards event in October.