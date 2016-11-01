FOOTBALL RUMOURS: Sven says no to Rooney, Messi in big talks, Chelsea to send star on loan

If Wayne Rooney’s future lies in China, it won’t be alongside Sven-Goran Eriksson at Shanghai SPIG.

The former England boss says he won’t be signing Manchester United’s forward, according to today’s Sun.

The Telegraph report that Barcelona plan to open contract talks with Agentinian genius Lionel Messi in the next couple of months.

Meanwhile the Daily Mail says Jesse Lingard will sign a new deal at Manchester United to double his £30k per week wage.

In other Manchester United news, Squawka say the club have no plans to sell Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January and the Record, via the Daily Star, suggest Goncalo Guedes of Benfica is a target for United.

The Times says Chelsea are going to loan out Cesc Fabregas in January.

And Lyon will offer a new deal to 25-year-old France striker Alexandre Lacazette, a West Ham target, according to the Daily Mirror.