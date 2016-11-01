Head coach Sadler leaves Derbyshire

Head coach John Sadler has left Derbyshire by mutual consent.

His exit follows the restructuring of the club’s coaching regime after the appointment of former player Kim Barnett as the new director of cricket.

Sadler joined Derbyshire in January 2014 and played an integral part in the development and progress of several players during his time at the club. He took over as head coach in June and led the coaching team and playing squad throughout the remainder of the season.

However, after the introduction of the fresh approach under Barnett, Sadler says he now wishes to pursue other coaching opportunities.

Cricket advisory director, Kevin Dean said: “John is an accomplished coach who played a leading role in the management team. We thank him for his tireless work, especially for providing a stable base for our players to learn and improve. We wish him well in the future.”