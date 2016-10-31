Holbrook St Michael’s stun unbeaten title-chasers Hucknall Town for first points of season

Heroic Holbrook St Michael’s pulled off their long-awaited first win, and points, of the season by stunning one of the title-chasers in the Central Midlands League’s South Division.

Bottom-of-the-table Holbrook had lost all nine of their opening league fixtures, leaking 45 goals. But they had shown distinct improvement the previous week when running leaders Selston close and they drew from the confidence gained in that game to beat Hucknall Town 2-1 and wrecked the last surviving unbeaten record in the league.

The Saints took the lead in the opening stages with a header from Sam Williamson, and although Hucknall levelled five minutes into the second half through Michael Banister, the winning goal was netted by Dominic Hayes moments later. Now the Holbrook outfit will be hoping to build on the success when they entertain another top-five side, South Normanton, this Saturday.

Normanton’s latest game came in a 2-1 defeat at Selston, who duly stretched their advantage at the top to eight points, although they have played more matches than any of their rivals. Shaun Smith put The Shiners ahead, but Selston fought back in the second half when Elliot Jones equalised on the hour and Carl Moore got a 71st minute winner.

Holbrook St Michael’s weren’t the only team in the district celebrating their first victory of the season. For in the league’s Reserves Division, Belper Town Reserves got off the mark at last after two draws and seven defeats in their opening nine matches.

The Nailers defeated local-derby rivals, Holbrook Sports Reserves 5-2, thanks to goals from Josh Bullock (2), Gareth Hague, Ieuan Ivett and Billy Morley. Replying for Sports were Jamie Shelton and Kane Samuel. The result lifted Belper above another local side, Holbrook St Michael’s Reserves, in the table and left another, Belper United Reserves, rock bottom as the only team in the division yet to taste victory.

In their latest matches, St Michael’s Reserves sank to a 5-2 defeat away to the runaway leaders, Hucknall Town Reserves, despite goals from Aaron Pegg and Shakiel Minors, while United Reserves suffered their seventh loss in nine games when going down 2-0 at Sherwood Colliery Reserves, who remain second in the table, three points behind Hucknall, after strikes from Michael Taylor and an own goal.