Leaders Selston stretch unbeaten run to seven

In-form Selston remain eight points clear at the top of the Black Dragon Badges South Division in the Central Midlands League thanks to hat-trick hero Carl Moore.

Moore struck three times in the second half as Selston stretched their unbeaten league run to seven matches with a 3-1 over Mickleover RBL Jagtar Dhanoa replied for the Legion in the second period.

Selston are now eight points clear of both Sherwood Colliery and Eastwood Community, but the chasers have games in hand.

Eastwood moved level with second-placed Sherwood after a convincing 6-1 win over struggling Holbrook St Michaels.

Kelvin Mushambi opened the scoring on his Eastwood debut in the 19th minute and the home side were out of sight by half-time as Harry Allen struck twice and Greg Conn and James Hallam also scored for the winners.

Joe Brumby pulled one back for Holbrook. before Paddy Webb netted his 21st goal of the season in the 76th minute to complete the rout.

League games were at a premium with many sides in action in the FA Vase and county cups.

Linby Colliery were the first team into the semi-finals of the Phoenix Trophies Reserve League Cup after a 7-1 win at Holbrook St Michaels.

Dave Jolly hit a hat-trick, Simon Hartshorn struck twice and Joe Wells and Dave Buckley also scored, Aaron Pegg replied for Holbrook.

In the Derbyshire FA Senior Cup, Swanwick Penrich Road beat East Midlands Counties League side Belper United 4-1 as Guy Wilding netted twice and Guy Taylor and Olly Cox completed the fine win.

Michael Dunne hit the consolation.

In the Divisional Cup South, Mickleover RBL Reserves overcame Belper United Reserves 2-0 through Adam Ruston and Kyle Simmill goals, while Swanwick Reserves went out 7-3 at Castle Donington Cobras.

Dave Robinson (2) and Richard Jeffery scored for Swanwick Reserves.

Belper Town Reserves lost 4-2 to Allestree after extra-time with Ieuan Ivett and Gareth Hague on the scoresheet for the Nailers.