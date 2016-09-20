Minott’s goal lifts gloom at Holbrook

Belper United suffered another home defeat in the East Midlands Counties League Premier. This time a sole Dean Copson goal for Birstall United was enough to separate the two sides on Saturday and condemn United to their fifth straight defeat.

They have won just one from six at home in all competitions so far this season and will be hoping their luck changes when they visit South Normanton Athletic.

However, the gloom was lifted at Shaw Lane for Holbrook Sports as Isaac Minott’s second goal of the week gave them a 1-0 win over Gedling Miners Welfare.

Sports had lost all six of their home matches so far this season prior to Saturday’s kick off but put a stop to that and recorded a consecutive league win.

Elsewhere, Holbrook St Michaels had a blank weekend in the Central Midlands Football League South Division. They are in action again on Saturday against Swanwick Pentrich Road, looking to end a sequence of five straight defeats.

Meanwhile, in the YourFootballWorld.com Reserve Division, Eastwood Community kept their 100 per cent record and climbed to the top of the table with a 10-2 demolition of Holbrook Sports which included no less than seven goals from Jack Allen. Ross Cheeseman weighed in with two, Kyle McDermott also scoring. Alan Hahn got both for Holbrook.

Mickleover RBL were 3-1 winners at Belper Town. Scorers here were Mitch Williams, Tristram Hudson and Joe Condon for the Legion and George Harrison for the Nailers. Max Rowbotham and Emmanuel Tchombe were Radford’s matchwinners at home to Holbrook St Michaels.