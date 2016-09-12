MP hails inspirational example of Team GB’s rising star

Politicians often struggle to meet targets, so perhaps Mid-Derbyshire’s MP got some tips when she met an Olympic archery hopeful from Duffield.

Pauline Latham MP took some time out last week to meet Struan Caughey, 17, a rising star of Team GB’s archery programme who is hoping to go on to compete at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

Pauline said: “Meeting Struan was a great experience and served as a reminder that Derbyshire has fantastic sporting potential.

“I am certain that Struan will go on to be a huge success as an athlete and I feel grateful to have had this opportunity.”

Struan took up archery aged nine, as a pupil at Duffield Meadows Primary School on Park Road.

He made his international debut at an under-20s tournament in Korea in 2014 when he was aged just 15, and has since represented Team GB at the Junior World Championships in the USA and the European Cup in Italy.

In 2015 he was awarded the Young Sportsman of the Year for Amber Valley and was nominated for the overall Derbyshire Sportsman award.

He now trains with the Forres Archers Club in the Scottish Highlands where he is a student, and has progressed to a draw weight—the tension force in his bow—of 39 pounds.

He has also begun coaching other hopeful club level archers to help them reach national or even international level.

Struan will be hoping to surpass the achievements of Team GB’s 2016 archery squad, who could not add to nation’s medal haul at the games in Rio last month. If he did, he could add to the county’s growing reputation.

Pauline added: “In the Rio Olympics, Derbyshire put on a great performance—from Adam Peaty’s success in the pool to Hollie Webb’s gold as part of the women’s hockey team.

“I’m glad that we are building a reputation as a county which is home to excellent sportsmen and women and I would encourage young people to follow in the footsteps of inspiring people like Struan and join a local sports club.”

The Derbyshire County Archery Association maintains a directory of local clubs and training centres, catering to all ages, abilities and skill levels.

Find more details at www.derbyshirearchers.com or call county coaching organiser Tony Fletcher on 01298 25689.