NON LEAGUE ROUND-UP: Black beauty earns improving Holbrook another win

Improving Holbrook Sports achieved back-to-back victories for the first time this season -- thanks to a rare goal from Craig Black at Arnold Town.

In-form Arnold began the game no fewer than 15 points higher than struggling Holbrook in the Premier Division of the East Midlands Counties League. But buoyed by their victory over local-derby rivals, Belper United, the previous week, Paul Romney’s side pulled off a terrific 1-0 win after Black’s goal in the ninth minute.

“It was a great away performance,” said Romney. “It was difficult in a strong wind and against a side unbeaten in eight games. But we finally produced a resolute display, which was very pleasing. The lads also deserved a clean sheet.

“The new signings are starting to show the potential we anticipated, and everyone in the squad put in a man-of-the-match performance.”

Black struck when a low corner found him alone in the six-yard box. Two terrific saves by goalkeeper Chris Whiteley kept Holbrook in front by the break, although Isaac Minott almost doubled the lead. The visitors had chances in the second period, but the closest to a goal came when an Arnold free-kick came back off a post. This Saturday, Holbrook are at home to Holwell Sports.

HOLBROOK LINE-UP -- Whiteley/ Gilbert, Hollinshead, Drake, Turner, Sismey, Hazeldine, Minott, Domini, Lawrence. SUBS: Daley, Gordon, Mandeya.

Meanwhile Belper United played on Friday night, and fell to their 13th defeat in 17 league matches to leave them in the bottom three of the table. In front of a crowd of 70, they lost 2-1 at home to mid-table Borrowash Victoria.

DISAPPOINTED Holbrook St Michael’s failed to build on their first win of the season the previous week at the bottom of the Central Midlands League’s South Division. The Saints went down 4-1 at home to high-riding South Normanton, despite a goal from Dominic Hayes.

In the Reserves Premier Division, a derby between the two bottom sides resulted in a first win of the campaign for Belper United Reserves, who beat Belper Town Reserves 4-2. Liam Oliver (2), Ben Litchfield and Josh Wisdom netted for United, with Sam Parker and Ieuan Ivett replying for the Nailers.

Success too for Holbrook St Michael’s Reserves, who stunned title-chasing Mickleover Royal British Legion Reserves 2-1, courtesy of strikes by Aaron Pegg and Neil Black.