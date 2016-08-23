Olympic champion Hollie Webb has ‘inspired a generation’

Belper’s Olympic champion Hollie Webb has already inspired a generation.

That’s the view from one of the lecturers at her former university after Webb and her Great Britain team-mates struck gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Webb, who gained an Economics degree from the University of Sheffield in 2013, adds Olympic gold to the European gold she won last year in Beijing and Commonwealth silver from 2014 in Glasgow.

Andrew Cox, Head of Sport at the University of Sheffield’s Sport Sheffield, said: “We are all unbelievably proud of Hollie and her GB team mates.”

“To sit and watch one of your past students walk up and take the gold medal shot was a nerve wrecking but very proud experience. Knowing we had played some small part in helping Hollie to develop as an athlete was an incredible feeling.

“Hollie was a key part of the university hockey team during her time at the University of Sheffield and also a recipient of our Elite Sports Performance Scheme (ESPS) along with Olympic trampolinist Bryony Page.

“Both have inspired a new generation of children and students to believe they can also be a success in the future. Hollie deserves all her accolades and we hope she will return soon to inspire others.”

The Elite Sports Performance Scheme (ESPS) was launched in 2009 and provides financial and non-financial support to talented student athletes at the university.

