Palmer admits he had to fire half-time rocket to wake up Belper Town

Manager Charlie Palmer has revealed that he needed to deliver a half-time rocket before his Belper Town side extended their unbeaten run to six matches in the Evo-Stik Northern Premier League on Saturday.

The Nailers were expected to shrug aside the Shropshire strugglers, who had lost their previous four matches. But instead they fell behind early on and looked in danger of a second surprise defeat of the season against Market Drayton.

“We were very fortunate to come in at half-time only 1-0 down,” said Palmer. “It took me giving them a telling-off for the players to start recognising what they needed to do.”

Goals in the 51st and 66th minutes from Alex Steadman and Evan Garnett finally earned Belper a 2-1 victory that lifted them to sixth in the table ahead of this Saturday’s home match against mid-table Basford United.

But while Palmer was pleased with the way his side recovered, he was frustrated that they hadn’t dominated from the off.

“I feel relieved now, but I didn’t feel relieved going in at half-time,” he said. “The players knew what was required of them to win and, in the first half, they didn’t do it.

“We’ve got the three points and, as I keep saying, we are heading in the right direction. But we can’t perform the way we did in the first half and expect to win games.

“Our second-half display filled me with confidence, but it also filled me with frustration. You can’t have two different halves. That’s the first time this season we have.

“However, I knew that if we went out and did what was expected of us in the second half, we would get the result, At least we showed a bit of character. There were some leaders out there after the break who helped turn the game around, and we deserved the win.”

Even after the recvovery, there was still a late scare for the Nailers because Phil Watt gave away a penalty three minutes into injury-time. However, goalkeeper Danny Haystead made a phenomenal stop from Jud Ellis’s spot-kick to secure the win and earn rich praise from his gaffer.

“It was a cracking save by Danny,” said Palmer. “When you’ve not had much to do during the game but then still pull off a save like that, it shows that his concentration levels were sky high.”