Palmer says Belper Town must forget about poor results

Belper Town boss Charlie Palmer says that his side must now move forward and forget about previous results after his side’s 1-0 victory over Rugby Town.

The Nailers victory came after a run of three defeats in a row, but a Ruben Wiggins-Thomas penalty sealed his side all three points.

“I’ve said to the lads that we can’t do anything about the past, you can learn from the ordeal which we have and you can start putting a run of games together hopefully after today’s result which we deserved,” said Palmer.

“We had some big performances out there, Williams, Watt, Graves, Wiggins-Thomas, Sam Birks came on and did very well so that will give them a lift, it certainly gives me a lift.

“The supporters who came from Belper today will have seen that we are heading in the right direction.”

Belper created a number of chances, something which they had struggled to do in previous weeks and Charlie Palmer puts this down to the work of his players in training.

“We’ve done a couple of training sessions where we’ve been looking to play off the centre forward and enjoy making those runs.

“It was pleasing that we created chances, it could have been a bit more but at the same time, those same players will make spaces and make runs.

“Goals in open play will come, at the end of the day we had a lot more football and a lot more quality in the last third, We’ve just got to keep on working on the training field and believing in what we’re doing and the goals will come.

“It’s nice to get the win today, we are heading in the right direction, Ruben Wiggins-Thomas and Alex Steadman are building up a nice partnership.”

The major concern coming out of the game would surround Will Dennis who left the field with an injury at half time and was replaced by Ryan King.

Although this injury will cause problems for Palmer, he says that the introduction of King helped his side get the win by giving his side extra width.

“I just felt like I needed a winger on the pitch to stretch them and to engage their full back, creating a bit more space in the channel areas for Ruben and Steady and we caused their centre halves a problem with that.”

The Nailers will look to continue this good run as they face Loughborough Dynamo in their next game, this time at the Marstons Stadium.