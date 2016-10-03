Pownall helps Belper Strutt Club begin billiards season with a bang

The new Darley Dale and District Snooker League sprung to life with a sparkling performance by Belper Strutt Club in the Elliott Carpets Billiards Division.

Strutt defeated Tansley Potters 14-9, helped by a terrific break of 49 from Dave Pownall, who was ably assisted by partner Peter Darby, also registering an opening victory.

In the snooker section itself, two thrilling ties were played in Group A of the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup, both ending 4-3 and in defeats for the trophy holders, Bolehill No.1, and last season’s play-off winners, Alfreton Palmer Morewood No.1.

Bolehill began their defence of the cup at Matlock Club, and things looked rosy as Colin Marchington and Ricki Slack (24 break) saw them surge 2-0 ahead. Even after Paul Holmes had struck back for the home side with a convincing verdict in frame three, they looked OK as Ian Birks took the remaining singles leg.

However, the tide well and truly turned in the three scotch doubles legs with Holmes remaining undefeated on the night and Paul Bryan sinking the winning pink from close range.

Meanwhile successive play-off winners Palmer Morewood came from 3-0 down to level matters at Edgefold No.2 before eventually succumbing in the final scotch doubles. Rob Dicken, Sam Lavelle (22 break) and Tom Chambers had the hosts in a commanding position before Jamie Rowland turned on the style for the Amber Valley cuemen, firstly in his singles match and then partnered by Simon Mayes and his father Kevin Rowland. It fell to Dicken and Chambers to settle the issue for a 4-3 win.