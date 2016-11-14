Sad return to scene of title triumph for Belper United

A return to the scene of their jubilant league title success last season proved anything but a happy hunting-ground this time round for struggling Belper United.

United clinched the Central Midlands League, South Division championship -- and promotion to the East Midlands Counties League -- with a slender 1-0 victory at Swanwich Pentrich Road in their final match. But when they went back to Swanwick in the Derbyshire FA Senior County Cup on Saturday, they crashed to a surprise 4-1 defeat to maintain their poor start to the 2016/17 campaign.

Two goals from Guy Wilding, backed up by strikes from Guy Taylor and Olly Cox, gave The Swans a win that earned them a gtie against Gresley in the next round. Michael Dunne bagged United’s only goal.

Back in the East Midlands Counties League, Holbrook Sports also suffered an unexpectedly heavy reverse, 6-1, at home to Holwell Sports in the Premier Division. It might have been a different story if the Brookies had taken their chances in the early stages of the game. Instead they were on the receiving end of a first-half hat-trick by Holwell skipper Lathan Hammond.

Kieran Foster added a fourth before the break and Graham Wells added a fifth soon after to go with three earlier assists. Holbrook at last got on thge scoresheet when Simeon Lawrence headed home in the 71st minute, but Dave Hazeldine put the icing on the Holwell cake before the end.

In the Central Midlands League, Holbrook St Michael’s remain firmly rooted to the foot of the South Division after a 6-1 spanking away to title-chasing Eastwood Community. Joe Brumby did find the net for the Saints but by then, Eastwood were well out of sight after goals from Harry Allen (2), debutant Kelvin Mushambie, Greg Conn and James Hallam.

The bottom four places in the league’s Reserves Division are occupied by teams from the Belper area, all of whom slipped to cup defeats. In the Divisional Cup South, Belper United Reserves lost 2-0 at Mickleover Royal British Legion Reserves, Belper Town Reserves lost 4-2 after extra-time at home to Allestree, despite goals from Ieuan Ivett and Gareth Hague, and Holbrook Sports Reserves lost 4-2 to AFC Kilburn. In the semi-finals of the reserves league cup, Holbrook St Michael’s Reserves crashed 7-1 to Linby Colliery Welfare Reserves, despite a goal from Aaron Pegg.