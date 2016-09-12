Sports and United’s FA Vase hopes are ended

Holbrook Sports fell at the first time of asking in the FA Vase on Saturday as visitors Hinckley ran out 2-0 winners.

Jamie Brooks’ early effort went close for Holbrook before Sports keeper Chris Dodsley had to tip a goalbound effort round the post from a header.

Isaac Minott then saw an effort volleyed just wide and another well saved, the teams level 0-0 at half-time.

It took until 78 minutes for Hinckley to break the deadlock when a long range shot from Sean Williams was deflected in, and they sealed victory three minutes later when a spilled cross and poor clearance was clipped into the net by Jean Kalenda.

Belper United, meanwhile, fell 1-0 at home to Radford in their first round qualifying tie on Friday night, Conor Carter’s first-half goal doing the damage.

Central Midlands League

Holbrook St Michaels’ goal famine continues in the CML South, their 3-0 home loss to Linby Colliery taking their goalless run to five matches.

Aiden Harris and Tyler Guy scored in the first half-hour to set Linby on their way, Jonathan Jenkinson adding a third 12 minutes from the end.

Elsewhere in the Black Dragon Badges South division there was a rare defeat for Selston who went down 4-2 at home to Eastwood Community. Jack Smith, Paddy Webb (2) and Kyle McDermott scored for Eastwood with Carl Moore and Dom Airey scoring for Selston.

Hucknall Town finally conceded a goal but still came back with the points from a 2-1 win at Southwell City, while Sherwood Colliery came out on top by two goals to one at Swanwick,.

It was also 2-1 at Mickleover RBL, with visitors South Normanton taking the points, while Keyworth beat Teversal reserves 3-1.

In the YourFootballWorld.com Reserve division, Mickleover Sports had a 6-2 win over Belper Town with Kye Wood getting both for the Nailers.

Josh Wisdom scored for Belper United against Mickleover RBL in a 1-1 draw, while it was also 1-1 between Linby Colliery and Holbrook St Michaels for whom Brendan Moore was on target.

One CML South side were in action in the FA Vase, Pinxton winning 4-0 against Harrowby United to set up a tie with Loughborough University.