Steadman penalty gives Belper the points on the road at Carlton Town

Belper Town remain unbeaten on the road after they secured all three points in yet another tense away match.

The Nailers ran out 1-0 winners over Carlton Town thanks to a penalty from Alex Steadman. From the opening ten minutes it looked as if it would be another close game as Belper struggled to keep hold of the ball.

The biggest chance of the half for Carlton came from a corner, the ball came in from the left hand side, it was headed towards the feet of a Carlton forward just six yards out, however, his shot looped harmlessly over the crossbar.

The opening goal of the game came after Ruben Wiggins-Thomas was brought down in the penalty area by Carlton forward Shaun Rickford who barged into Wiggins-Thomas from behind.

After a long discussion between the referee and his assistant they decided to award the Nailers a penalty.

Steadman stepped up to take the penalty - looked confident as he was doing so - and slotted his penalty perfectly into the top right hand corner of the goal, way out of the reach of Jack Steggles who was between the sticks for Carlton.

Belper took their lead into the break and would have hoped to improve their performance in the second half, as they would be looking to get more of a hold on the game.

After the break, Charlie Palmer substituted Michael Armstrong to bring on his new signing, Ryan King. The 19-year-old winger joined the Nailers from Matlock Town and will clearly add pace and width to the squad.

This meant a change of formation for the Nailers as they went from a 4-4-2 to their regular 4-3-3, with King joining the Nailers attack.

This change of formation seemed to give the Nailers more control in the game early on as they were creating a lot more going forward with intelligent runs from Ruben Wiggins-Thomas and Kyle Bryant seeming to cause the Carlton defence problems.

The Nailers could not turn any of these runs into clear goalscoring opportunities and before long Carlton had turned the tables to control the game.

Carlton were putting a lot of balls into the box looking to cause the Nailers’ defence problems, however, the Belper defenders dealt with this well and were very dominant in the air, particularly Charlie Gatter and Phil Watt who were not beaten in the air all day.

The closest Carlton came to equalising started from a long ball forward to Daniel Gordon. This caught out most of the Belper defence, however, Kyle Bryant did keep up with Gordon.

The Carlton man used his strength superbly to keep possession as he reached the penalty area he shot, however, this caused Danny Haystead no problem as he easily collected the ball.