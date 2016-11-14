Stuttering Belper Strutt Club bounce back to form in snooker cup

AFTER an unusally stuttering start to the Darley Dale and District Snooker League season, Belper Strutt Club sprung back to life with an excellent 6-1 triumph over Bolehill Institute No.2 in the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup.

In what was Strutt’s second Group B fixture of the new campaign, Mark Newby took a tight opener on the black and then the floodgates opened with Wayne Shooter, Steve Bullock and Paul Jarrett all piling on the pressure against the shellshocked visitors.

Jarrett and Shooter made it a nap-hand in the opening scotch doubles leg before Mick Bunting and Mark Sayer finally got their team on the scoreboard in the next. But Bullock and Jarrett completed a noteworthy night’s work for Strutt by taking the decider.

Bolehill Institute No.1 also bounced back from an opening week defeat in Group A with their own 6-1 win over the previously twice successful Edgefold No.2.

Ricki Slack and Mark Gwynne-Jones were both in winning form for the hosts, while Sam Lavelle notched for the Matlock outfit.

Also in Group A, a tight encounter saw Alfreton Palmer Morewood No.2 score their first victory in the competition, 4-3 over Matlock Club. Tom Broughton and Derek Smith compiled the highest scotch doubles break so far (36), while John Smith and Ryan Taylor also notched a run of 26 to seal the match in frame six.

Paul Bryan was top scorer for the visitors.

In the Elliott Carpet Billiards Division, Jim McCann was again in century-producing form with a superb run of 108 unfinished in Mayfield No.2’s 14-6 defeat of Tansley Potters.