Time for on-field success to match off-field progress, says Derbyshire chairman

It’s high time for on-field success to match the off-the-field progress that has been made at Derbyshire CCC.

So said chairman Chris Grant this week at a members’ forum, held at Darley Dale Cricket Club, where he also revealed plans to modernise the club’s governing group.

Grant told the audience: “Having completed six seasons as your chairman, it’s gratifying to feel the same level of enthusiasm for the coming 2017 campaign, despite the obvious onset of winter.

“The past six years have been a rollercoaster ride for the club on the field because despite the success of 2012, we’ve been unable to sustain the levels of performance that we would have liked.

“However, with Kim Barnett now at the helm, we are looking for greater accountability from the players for their performances and for something to cheer about on the field next season.

“Add John Wright into the mix for the NatWest T20 Blast tournament, together with the new signings we’ve announced and more to come, we now feel that we have the right blend of experience on and off the field, cricket-wise, to improve.

“Off the field, we’ve made huge strides in terms of the venue, while retaining a commitment to take cricket to Chesterfield. This month’s Fireworks Night spectacular, which was attended by more than 10,000 people, the securing of the ICC Women’s World Cup and the Elton John concert, all demonstrate that the club is getting a lot more things right off the field.”

However, Grant promised changes to the supervisory board that governs the club, in order to embrace women and represent the views of all members.

“We have to more accurately reflect the society we live in, and the membership we represent,” said Grant. “I am keen for a further examination of our board structure. Do we need additional directors? Are there skills gaps on the board which we need to fill, if only temporarily?

“These will not be huge, wholesale changes, just some tinkering with the existing rules to ensure that we are up to date and ready to deal with the challenges of the next decade.”