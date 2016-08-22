Twitter reacts to Hollie Webb’s gold medal winning shot for Team GB

Social media came to light late on Friday evening and into the early hours on Saturday morning after Team GB claimed gold in the women’s hockey final.

Fomer Belper Hockey Club player Hollie Webb scored the decisive goal in a tense shootout with defending champions the Netherlands, after it had finished 3-3 in normal time.

Great Britain team-mate Helen Richardson-Walsh scored the other penalty in a 2-0 shootout win, which saw the Dutch unable to find a way past the impressive keeper Maddie Hinch.

Twitter was awash with praise for the women’s team who won their first Olympics gold medal, having claimed bronze at London 2012, and Webb in particular was in the spotlight.

Sheffield University: “Congratulations to alumna @HollieWebb1 and @_GBHockey on winning Olympic gold! What a winning penalty! #Rio2016 #GBR”

Colin Murray: “Undefeated. Unbreakable. Unbelievable. #Rio2016 #TeamGB”

Dan Walker: “Remember meeting @HollieWebb1 at a @sheffielduni sport event 4 years ago. She was lovely then... Now she is an Olympic champion! #GOLD”

J.K. Rowling: “I LOVE PENALTY SHOOTOUTS!!! #hockey #Olympics”

Surbiton Hockey Club: “When you wake up and realise @_GBHockey women are #Olympic gold medalists! #Rio #SambaSticks #inspired #proud #gold”

Owen Humphreys: “Fantastic night to cover #HockeyFinal #GBR @TeamGB #gold #olympics #BringOnTheGreat #hockey #RioOlympics2016”

Derbyshire Sport: “What a moment for #Derbyshire’s former @BelperHockey player @HollieWebb1! Wins gold medal for brilliant @TeamGB! #proud @madederbyshire”

Clare Moriarty: “Let’s hear it for @HollieWebb1 from @DefraGovUK, winning goal scorer in #Rio2016 hockey - fab! @HeadUKCivServ @andrealeadsom @theresecoffey”

Mark Duffy: “Belper’s Hollie Webb with the winning penalty for Team GB. Chatted to her last year for a feature. Obviously I take credit for the win.”

Great Britain Hockey: “GOAL! GB 2 -0 NED. Hollie Webb you beauty!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #Hockey”

