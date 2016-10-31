Two tries in last five minutes grab win for buoyant Belper

Two tries in the last five minutes grabbed a 27-22 victory for Belper against Bakewell Mannerians to stay second in the Midlands 3 East (North) Division of the National League.

In a magnificent game of rugby, Belper soon surged into a 10-0 lead as Callum Schofield scored a penalty and then converted his own try. But Bakewell, who have scored an impressive number of points this termn, hit back with ten of their own to make it all-square at the break.

The visitors even took the lead with an unconverted try early in the second half and after another piece of quality rugby from Schofield, Bakewell responded again and went 22-17 up. But Belper clinched their fifth win on the spin with late tries from Jake Holmes and replacement winger Brian O’Gorman in a thrilling finale.