Winger Dutton strikes as Belper Town Ladies stun tabletoppers

A single goal by Hannah Dutton was enough for Belper Town Ladies to inflict the first defeat of the season on tabletopping Matlock Town Ladies in the Second Division of the Derbyshire Ladies League.

Winger Dutton struck to break the deadlock midway through the second half after a pass by newcomer Kerry Walters. She looped the ball over the Matlock ‘keeper for what proved to be the only goal of the game.

Matlock responded well, but Belper’s defence held on, inspired by Sarah Jackson, who earned the dame-of-the-game award for the second week running. Both backlines had also been on top in the opening half, which ended in stalemate.

The 1-0 victory lifted Belper above Matlock and into second place in the table with four wins and just one defeat from their first five games. They trail leaders Ilkeston FC Ladies, who have also won four and lost one, only on goal-difference. Ilkeston’s is plus-26 against Belper’s plus-21. The two sides are due to clash in the league on Sunday, October 30 at Ilkeston.

This Sunday, Belper switch competitions and tackle the prestigious Derbyshire FA Women’s County Cup. Their tie is a stiff one against Mackworth St Francis Ladies, who knocked Belper out of the league cup earlier in the campaign. The match kicks off at the earlier time of 1 pm at Alton Manor.