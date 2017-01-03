Belper Strutt Club pair finish year with a bang

Belper Strutt Club snooker pair Mark Newby and Wayne Shooter finished 2016 with a bang at the Christmas Shootout, winning the scotch doubles handicap.

The annual Darley Dale & District Snooker League event attracted 13 dedicated players on a treacherous night for travelling. There was a double success for Alfreton Palmer Morewood cueman Andrew Haggarty who triumphed in the individual handicap and speed snooker challenge events.

All three quickfire events start and finish in the same evening, the individual and doubles consisting of one frame of six reds whilst the speed snooker is a contest to clear the colours faster than your opponent, all played on a straight knockout basis.

With dual winner Sean Dobney taking a hiatus this year, there was a chance for a new name on the Alan Hopkinson Trophy and up stepped Haggarty to produce his best snooker of the year as he incredibly won all his four individual handicap matches on the deciding black.

After edging out Gordon Critchlow, Ricki Slack, and Derek Smith, Haggarty was in prime position in the final against Edgefold’s Duncan Harwood until some superb pots on brown, blue and pink saw the Alfreton player in a familiar position with everything resting on the final ball.

Harwood, like Critchlow and Slack previously, had first shot on the black but to no avail and the Amber Valley player produced the shot of the night to slam in a long range pot to take the spoils to tumultuous applause.

The final of the speed snooker contest saw Haggarty defeat Belper Strutt Club’s Shooter, whose in-off on the blue proved pivotal, meaning another ball came up as a penalty, while the victor sunk pink into the middle the pocket and then took his time to line up the black for a tap in, becoming the third-ever player to do the Christmas individual competition double following Andrew Gratton (11/12) and Ben Monk (12/13).

There was the first ever tie as Steve Bullock and Duncan Harwood both sank the black on the adjacent tables within a split second of one another and without a slow motion replay, bystanders were unable to call a winner, meaning the black came back up which saw Bullock progress.

Haggarty teamed up with Derek Smith to reach the final of the George Mills Trophy (pairs) but Shooter was also enjoying a great night as he and team mate Mark Newby proved too strong in the final.