Bumper batch of medals for Ronin Budo team

Several medals, including golds, were won by four members of the Belper-based Ronin Budo martial arts club at their latest karate and kickboxing competition.

The Revolution High Peak Open was put on by Revolution Ronin Budo at Chapel-en-le-Frith Leisure Centre, and the Belper athletes continued the fine run of success that they have enjoyed all season.

Anthony James Farmer led the way with a gold medal in the adult coloured-belts traditional kata category, which entails a set series of moves in prescribed patterns. In traditional kata, there were bronze medals for Charlie Tustin-Spring and Charles Spring.

Scarlet Brown won three silver medals in the points fighting for ten-to-12-year-olds, the traditional kata and traditional weapons kata. But then Charles Spring topped the lot when he landed a couple of golds in the points fighting and the traditional weapons kata, not to mention a silver in the traditional kata.

Both Charles and Scarlet, who also gave a display based on traditional Japanese sword kata, are now heading to Florida in November for the world championships, to be staged by the World Karate and Kickboxing Commission (WKKC).

Between now and then, both will be training hard as they hope to add to their impressive medals’ tallies.