Closest title race in history of snooker league

Only five points separate the top five teams in the closest, most exciting title race in the history of the Darley Dale and District Snooker League.

With two rounds of matches to play, more than half the nine-strong league is in with a shout of being crowned champions.

Top of the pile at the moment are Bolehill Institute No.1 after 3-2 victories over high-flying rivals, Matlock Golf Club, and inter-club rivals, Bolehill Institute No.2. They took the first three frames against the Golf Club, courtesy of Colin Marchington, who won a high-scoring opener, Andrew Brough, who excelled with a fine array of confident pots, and Ricki Slack, who took pink and black in the third to edge the previously unbeaten Paul Roe. But the visitors refused to buckle and wins on singles and doubles from ex-Derbyshire county champion Graham Jones cut the deficit and kept them in with an outside chance of the title.

Bolehill now have only one match to play, so perfectly poised to pick them off in second and third are Edgefold Club Matlock No.1, who were without a fixture last week, and Alfreton Palmer Morewood No.1, who defeated Matlock Club 4-1. Jamie Rowland top scored after Graeme Wood had put the visiting team in front.

Still not out of the running in fifth spot are Alfreton Palmer Morewood No.2, despite their 3-2 loss at Belper Strutt Club, where they took the last two frames, inspired by Tom Broughton. Paul Jarrett had sealed the win for Strutt by top scoring in the third frame.

In the week’s other match, Bolehill Institute No.2 just got the better of Edgefold Club Matlock No.2 3-2, despite breaks of 32 and 25 from Rob Dicken for the vanquished. Kevin Munnelly was in fine form for Bolehill, securing a pivotal black-ball win.

Belper Strutt Club still top the league’s billiards division.