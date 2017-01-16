Hat-trick from busy Boddy fires Belper to hockey league win

A tremendous hat-trick by busy David Boddy inspired Belper to a hard-earned 3-0 victory over Loughborough Town when they restarted their campaign in the Premier Division of the Midland Men’s Hockey League.

Visitors Loughborough enjoyed the best of the opening exchanges. But the game remained scoreless until springing to life in the 24th minute when Belper forward Boddy flicked a rebound off the goalkeeper’s midriff and into the net to give his side the lead.

Just two minutes later, Boddy struck again, increasing the hosts’ advantage with a neat deflection. And only 60 seconds after that, he came within a whisker of completing an amazing, quickfire treble when his snapshot just eluded the far post.

Boddy wasn’t to be denied, though, and five minutes from time, he scored his third and made the game safe for Belper when diving full length to apply the finising touch to a fine move.

The goal completed a half in which the home defence stood firm against some strong pressing from Loughborough. In particularly good form was goalkeeper Gavin Adams.

The result kept Belper in fourth place in the 12-team table, still seven points behind leaders Nottingham University, but only four behind second-placed Khalsa and just one behind third-placed Harborne.

This Saturday, they travel to meet Lichfield, who are seven points below them in sixth position.