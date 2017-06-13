Leader Haslam ready to resume Superbikes battle

Superbike ace Leon Haslam is hoping to give his kids a Father’s Day treat this weekend when the MCE British Championship hits the track again.

Haslam heads the overall standings as the 2017 title resumes at Knockhill, which is just north of Dunfermline in Scotland. And he’ll be hoping to show he’s still the daddy by extending his narrow three-point lead over his JG Speedfit Kawasaki teammate Luke Mossey.

The 34-year-old had an unbroken run of podium finishes from the opening two rounds of the championship, and the ‘Pocket Rocket’ followed up with a victory in the first race at Oulton Park last time out. However, disaster struck in the second race when a technical problem for rival James Ellison resulted in a collision between the two, and Haslam crashed out spectacularly.

Thankfully, Haslam emerged unhurt and he delivered a podium finish when racing as a wildcard in the World Championship at his home circuit of Donington Park. Although technical issues of his own hampered an official testing session at Snetterton last week, he is ready to come out fighting in Scotland.

“I am looking forward to the weekend,” he said. “The test at Snetterton was frustrating because I only managed a handful of laps. But I know the team will be ready for Knockhill, which I like and have good memories of. I want to bounce back from Oulton Park.

“The main threat will be Shane ‘Shakey’ Byrne and the Ducati. I believe he will come back strongly this weekend, so we need to work hard.”