Marlin youngsters do battle in club events

Have your say

Belper Marlin Swimming Club have enjoyed a fortnight of hard fought competition.

The Summer Sprints was a chance for the children to compete against friends for top club honours.

Medals were up for grabs to be the best in the age groups.

In the Mini Marlin gala which was held at Heanor Leisure Centre children swam across the smaller pool.

At Alfreton Leisure centre two evenings of competition culminated in the infamous ‘skins’.

This four race battle sorted out the best club boys and girl swimmer above and below the age of 13.

In the 13 years and under the skins winners were Phoebe Barden and Elliot Poplar, whilst in the 14 years and over the two to claim top honours were Jess Hancock and William Brookes.

Friday evening saw medals being presented to the stars of the summer sprints .

The evening also allowed the Marlin members to show the difference they can make away from the pool.

In March they held the annual Mega Swim for charity.

This year there were two chosen charities to benefit from their generosity: Motor Neurone Disease Association and Perthes Association.

In the final count each charity received a massive £1,356 each,