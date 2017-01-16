Ricky Hatton show gives Belper boxer chance to win back title

A show promoted by boxing legend Ricky Hatton has given Belper welterweight Ryan Fields the chance to win back the Midlands area championship next month.

Fields features in a top-of-the-bill fight against Craig Morris in the show, which is in Stoke on Saturday, February 18.

The 24-year-old Belper boxer won the belt in front of the Sky Sports cameras last March before being controversially stripped of it. But under new trainer Clifton Mitchell, he’s convinced he will grab the belt back.

“Clifton has made me a different fighter,” said Fields. “Previously, I was just going in there and having a war with everyone. I wanted to blast everyone out. Now I’m more relaxed, I’m slipping punches and picking my shots better.”

Fields made the change after losing to Johnny Garton for the vacant English title last May. He said: “I was winning every round and felt comfortable. But then I made a silly mistake. I got a bit excited and ran on to a shot. I’ve learned from that. It won’t happen again.

“People were saying I wouldn’t box again after that fight, but I am boxing again and I’m hoping that a win on the 18th will get me another shot at the English title.”

Beating Morris would definitely boost his claims for another shot at the St George’s belt. The 24-year-old southpaw from Ludlow has won all seven fights and the Stoke showdown is his first defence of the title he won by outpointing Nathan McIntosh last October. Morris was dominant, winning 98-94 on the referee’s scorecard. He is a good size for 10st 7lbs and has a big engine. He churned out non-stop punches against McIntosh.

Fields said: “He’s a southpaw who comes forward and people say he’s big. But I’m big for the weight – and I’m a big puncher.

“McIntosh backed off him, but I will stand there with him. I think it’s going to be a really good fight.

“I know he’s unbeaten but, apart from McIntosh, he’s only fought journeymen. I’ve never been matched easy. I want the tough fights.”

Tickets for the show in Stoke are available by ringing 07710 264333.