Strutting their way to top of group with big win

BELPER Strutt Club stormed to the top of Group A in the Bob McCartin Six Red Cup thanks to a 5-2 home win over Darley Dale League champions Edgefold No 1.

Rob Muxlow, in fine form for the visitors this season, had the champions in front but Paul Jarrett and Wayne Shooter hit back before the ever-reliable Justin Weller made it 3-1.

Further wins for captain Steve Bullock and Newby, and then Shooter and Jarrett, in the doubles left the Edgefold cuemen beaten.

Duncan Harwood and Jason Ankers showed their grit with a clearance of 22 to reduce the arrears in the final frame.

Crich Comrades also claimed an excellent 5-2 win at the previous week’s conquerors Edgefold No 2 with Keith Fretwell and Cliff Gould joint top-scoring.

Group B remains tight with Matlock Golf Club joining Bolehill No 1 on eight points after a 4-3 success thanks to a trio of wins in singles and doubles from Ian McKay.

Bolehill No 2 and Matlock Club are two points adrift with the Wirksworth men edging a 4-3 win after Keith Robertson and Ian Peacock won the decisive doubles frame.

In the Elliott Carpets Billiards Division, there were two hard-fought draws as the Mayfield A and B teams proved impossible to separate at 11 apiece with Keith Gregory and Mark Jennings in winning form.

Wallash drew 12-12 with leaders Hartington RBL.