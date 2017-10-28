Terrific last-gasp fightback earns an unlikely point

Belper 1sts staged a remarkable fightback, scoring three goals in the last seven minutes to earn a a 3-3 Midlands Premier Division draw at Loughborough.

Ross Duncan, who struck the late leveller after goals by Sam Dixon and Ben Hurst, said: “It showed incredible team spirit and a strong desire from every squad member to fight for one another.

“After Sam (Dixon) threw us a lifeline by pulling one goal back we found an extra gear that had been missing.

“The second goal was a great finish from Hursty (Ben Hurst) and came so quickly after the first. It was great for me to get on the scoresheet.”

Loughborough took the lead from a penalty corner, but Belper fought back and looked comfortable in defence and assured in midfield.

Poor decision-making in the final third cost them the chance to level, while Ashley Blakemore picked out Chris Hall who fired wide.

Further chances were wasted in the second half before Loughborough moved 3-0 ahead.

Then seven minutes from time Belper suddenly came to life and Dixon fired into the roof of the net.

Belper immediately won the ball back from the restart and Hurst rounded the keeper to score.

The decision to withdraw Chris Burton from the Belper net then proved pivotal as Ashley Blakemore, operating as a kicking back, made a telling pass that reached Duncan to turn and level.