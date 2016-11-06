Afro Celt Sound System air new album in Buxton

The legendary band Afro Celt Sound System celebrate their 20th anniversary with a new album, The Source, having sold more than one and a half million copies of their previously released long-players. A European and African based collective, Afro Celt Sound System fuse electro dance music with traditional Irish and West African

sounds and will be playing at Buxtgon Opera House on Friday, November 11. Their live show features the core band members Simon Emmerson, Guinean

vocalist, kora and balafon virtuoso N’Faly Kouyate and dhol master Johnny Kalsi,

together with percussionist Robbie Harris and fiddle-player Eòghann MacEanruig. Also in the line-up is Ged Lynch on drums, Simon Richmond on keyboards and electronica and

Val Etienne on backing vocals, with the witty rhymes of rapper and musician Griogair.

Tickets £22.250. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk