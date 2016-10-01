Aida musical to be performed by Bolsover Drama Group

Mick Whitehouse (Zoser), Wendy Blunt (Amneris), Istvan Koszegi (Radames), Leanne Collins (Aida) and Peter Maddison (Mereb) in Bolsover Drama Group's production of Aida.

Bolsover Drama Group will be presenting Aida - a contemporary musical take on a grand classical tale of the bond between an enslaved princess and a soldier, with music by Elton John and Tim Rice.

The production runs at the town’s Assembly Rooms from October 5 to 8 at 7.15pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Leanne Collins plays Aida and Istvan Koszegi the soldier Radames, with Mick Whitehouse playing Zoser, Wendy Blunt cast as Amneris and Peter Maddison as Mereb.

Tickets are priced £8 and £7 (concessions) in advance, from www.bolsoverdramagroup.org. Tickets can also be bought on the door priced £9 or £8 (concessions).

