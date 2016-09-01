Aled Jones, Military Wives Choir and Collabro star in new festival

Singer and TV presenter Aled Jones will host a new festival in Derbyshire this weekend.

He will introduce Collabro, Laura Wright and Military Wives Choir at Donington Park on Sunday, September 4.

Aled said: “I can’t wait to host Donington Live - the crowds in the East Midlands are always fantastic so I’m looking forward to seeing some familiar faces!

“It’s set to be a perfect end to the summer for the whole family and it will be great fun joining Collabro, Laura Wright and the Military Wives Choir on the day, and maybe I’ll just have to do a musical number myself!”

Expect a day of fantastic entertainment, a magnificent finale firework display and family fun. The event will also have food for all tastes and budgets available to purchase with a mix of picnics, hot cultural food and street food stalls.

Tickets are on sale via doningtonlive.co.uk priced at £15, with children under 13 free when accompanied by an adult.