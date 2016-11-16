All Aboard! The Sleigh Ride is released on DVD

Ensure that the sleigh ride will never end this winter.

All Aboard! The Sleigh Ride, will be released on DVD on November 21. The film was aired on BBC Four last Christmas Eve. This magical DVD arrives just in time to embrace the Danish lifestyle of Hygge which has taken hold of the UK. Hygge is all about being cosy and content and what is more Hygge than snuggling up underneath a blanket with a hot chocolate or cup of tea and going on a magical sleigh ride?

All Aboard! The Sleigh Ride follows the path of an ancient postal route, showing the world of the Sami people who are indigenous to northern Scandinavia.