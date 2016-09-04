Baslow Players hold pantomime auditions

A theatre company will be holding auditions for its annual pantomime.

Baslow Players will present Goldilocks dot dot dot in February next year.

Auditions will be held from 6pm to 7.30pm on Thursday, September 8, at Baslow Village Hall and on Thursday, September 15, at Baslow Methodist Chapel.

From January, onwards rehearsals will run from 6.45pm to 9.15pm on Thursdays and 2pm-5pm on Sundays.

The team have been bringing panto to Baslow for the past four seasons. Goldilocks and dot dot dot has been written by Zoe Wareham and will be staged from February 21 to 26.