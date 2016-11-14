Ben Fogle among star speakers at book weekend

Ben Fogle at Buxton Book Weekend.

Germaine Greer, Ben Fogle and Melvyn Bragg are the big names the Buxton Festival Book Weeekend.

They will be joined by National Trust chairman Simon Jenkins, columnist Matthew Parris, Mary Queen of Scots expert David Templeman and biographer Matthew Dennison.

The festival runs from November 18 to 20. Details: www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

