Blitz bomb terror of trapped men replayed on stage

Set against the backdrop of the Sheffield Blitz, a riveting drama tells the story of four men in extraordinary times.

In December 1940, a single bomb reduced the Marples Hotel, which stood proudly in Fitzalan Square, from seven storeys to just 15ft of rubble. Only one of the ten compartments in the hotel’s cellars withstood the blast. Within it, trapped, were four men.

Their story is told in Operation Crucible, written by Kieran Knowles, which will be performed in the city ahead of a national tour.

The presentation by Folie a deux Productions and From Ground Up Theatre Company will star Salvatore D’Aquilla, Kieran Knowles, Paul Tinto and James Wallwork.

Operation Crucible runs at the Crucible Studio Theatre from September 6 to 24 at 7.45pm with matinees on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2.15pm. Tickets £14 to £18. Contact 0114 249 6000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk