BREAKING: Rock legends ELO to land spaceship at Sheffield Arena

Rock legend Jeff Lynne and his Electric Light Orchestra will land their spaceship at Sheffield Arena.

The Mr Blue Sky hitmaker has tweeted a photo of his famed ELO spacecraft hovering above the venue.

They will play one night only on Wednesday, June 21. Tickets - priced £50 to £110 - are expected to sell out fast when they go on sale this Friday, November 25, at 9am.



The gig is a coup for the venue which is the only UK venue so far announced by the band other than London's Wembey Stadium, on June 24.

ELO are known for a string of hits including chart-topping Xanadu, Hold On Tight, Don't Bring Me Down, Last Train To London and All Over The World.

Fans will be hoping for all the greatest hits but the concert dates are billed as Alone In The Universe Tour - suggesting it will promote their latest album of the same name, which reached number four on the UK charts when it was released a ear ago.

Alone in the Universe is the band's 13th studio album and came out from Lynne as a response to ELO tribute and imitation bands, who repeatedly used ELO for promoting their own tours.

The album is the first of new original material credited to the group since Zoom in 2001, and the second since the original group's disbandment in 1986. It follows their 2005 million seller All Over The World - The Very Best Of Electric Light Orchestra.

Their music is characterized by a fusion of Beatlesque pop, classical arrangements, and futuristic iconography.

Despite early singles' success in the United Kingdom, the band was initially more successful in the United States, where they were billed as "the English guys with the big fiddles".

With the exception of a short-lived reformation in 2000–01, ELO remained largely inactive for the next three decades.

Known for their epic live shows and with a distinct style that seamlessly and innovatively blends rock, pop and classical, ELO has had 26 UK Top 40 singles, making Lynne's sweeping productions some of the most recognisable music of the last 40 years and helping sell over 50 million records worldwide.

In 2014, Lynne reformed the band once again as Jeff Lynne's ELO, where he resumed concert touring and new recordings under the moniker.

Widely agreed upon as one of the greatest record producers in music history, Lynne was a co-founder and member of The Travelling Wilburys together with Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, George Harrison and Tom Petty as well as a producer and collaborator with some of the biggest names in music including The Beatles, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and most recently, Bryan Adams.

