Burlesque beauties tease Opera House crowd

Leave your inhibitions at the door and prepare to experience the UK’s biggest burlesque extravaganza.

Beautiful stars, specialist variety artists and fabulous costumes will light up the stage at Buxton Opera House on Sunday, October 9.

An Evening of Burlesque revives the classic art form in a show which is suitable for viewers aged 18 years and over.

Now in its sixth year of touring, the show introduces extraordinary new talent alongside favourites from the 2015 production.

Tickets from £23 to £25.50. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk