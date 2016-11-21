Chesterfield Operatics stage The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Special

Chesterfield Operatic Society ventured into new territory with their first play ‘The Vicar of Dibley’ in April last year. After a very successful run at Hasland and Bakewell, the Vicar of Dibley is back by popular demand.

The cast of the Vicar of the Dibley are donning their Christmas jumpers and will be putting on the Christmas Special. The play is based on the incredibly popular TV series and the play takes some of the best moments from the Christmas episodes which will have you laughing your way into the Christmas season.

Karl Brennan is directing the show again. He said: “It’s fortunate for us that a sequel was written to The Vicar of Dibley, as it gave an opportunity for a hugely talented group of our performers to be reunited following the success of our debut. I hope you buy a ticket and have as much fun and as many laughs watching this performance as we’ve had rehearsing it.”

The Vicar of Dibley Christmas Special will be performed at Hasland Playhouse, running Monday, November 28, to Saturday, December 3. Evening shows start at 7.15pm and the Saturday matinee will start at 2.15pm.

Tickets are £12 and are selling fast. For tickets call Bob on 01246 477532.