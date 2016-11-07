Chesterfield Theatre Company stage Quartet this week

Ronald Harwood’s “Quartet” has been chosen as Chesterfield Theatre Company’s latest production, following the success of the recent film starring Maggie Smith, Tom Courtney, Billy Connolly and Pauline Collins which received excellent reviews.

To be staged at the Rose Hill Theatre, Rose Hill, Chesterfield from Thursday, November 10 to Saturday, November 12, the theatre company’s production stars a very experienced cast including David Holmes, Susan Turner, Simon Gordon and Rosalie Hoskin.

Quartet tells the story of once-popular opera diva Jean Horton played by Susan Turner) who creates a stir with her arrival at Beecham House, a home for retired performers. No one feels the uproar more than Reginald (Simon Gordon), Jean’s ex-husband, who still stings from her long-ago infidelity. Most of the other Beecham residents are delighted, and try to convince Jean to join them in a performance of “Rigoletto.” Jean, however, knows that she is long past her prime and is reluctant to sully the memory of her once-lovely voice.

Tickets are £10 and are available from the theatre box office (01246 271540) or online at rosetheatrechesterfield.co.uk