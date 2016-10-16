Chinese State Circus returns to Derbyshire

Stunning acrobatic skills are on show as the world-renowned Chinese State Circus continue their UK tour.

The company brings its new production, entitled Dynasty, to Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on October 26, with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

The show features world-class acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers, as well as the superhuman masters of martial arts, the legendary Shaolin Warriors.

Tickets £27 (full), £25 (concessions) or £12 (child).

