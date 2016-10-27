Chinese State Circus tours to Sheffield

If you missed seeing the famed Chinese State Circus in Chesterfield or Buxton, fear not as the company is heading for Sheffield.

Thirty world-class acrobats, aerial artistes and jugglers, as well as the superhuman masters of martial arts, the legendary Shaolin Warriors, will perform at the City Hall on Tuesday, November 1, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £27.50 and £25.50 (concessions) for adults, £11 for children. To book, call 0114 2789 789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

