Controversial comic chances his luck

Legendary stand-up comedian Ian Cognito is renowned for being outspoken, opinionated and totally clued up.

For three decades he has been on the frontline of British comedy.

However, the longer you spend in the comedy arena, the more likely you are to upset people. The result is that Ian has been banned from more comedy clubs than any other British comedian.

How will he go down in Chesterfield? Find out at the Winding Wheel on Thursday, October 27.

The night will include mirth from Dan Bland, Hannah Platt, Tom Lawrinson and resident compere Anthony J. Brown.