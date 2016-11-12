Danny and the Champions of the World share award-winning music

Multi award-winning band Danny and the Champions of the World will be playing in Matlock.

The group picked up best album, best artist and best song at the Uk Americana Music Association Awards this year.

Fronted by Danny Wilson, the band’s music is described as folk rock, soul and alt-country.

Their sixth album, What Kind of Love, was released last year.

Catch the band at the Imperial Room, Matlock, on Saturday, November 19. Doors open at 7.15pm.

To book tickets visit www.peakconcerts.co.uk