Dementia research fuels new play

A play about growing older is poised to tug the heart-strings and make its audience chuckle.

Simeon’s Watch focuses on a farming family in which grandad stares out of a window muttering about angels while his daughter is forever losing things and her temper.

Written by Bridget Foreman, the play was developed from research with dementia patients and carers.

Simeon’s Watch will be presented at Hathersage Memorial Hall on October 21 as part of a tour by Riding Lights Theatre Company.

Tickets £12, £10 (concessions). Contact 01904 613000 or ridinglights.org/simeon