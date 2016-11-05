Derbyshire show for Cliff Richard

Cliff Richard will perform in Derbyshire during a tour to celebrate his new album.

Tickets go on sale later this month for his show at Catton Hall on June 22 next year.

Cliff has returned to his roots to record an album of his favourite songs from the golden era of rock ‘n’ roll including Great Balls of Fire, Roll Over Beethoven, Sweet Little Sixteen and his very own debut single, Move It.

Tickets for his show at Catton Hall go on general sale on Monday, November 14, from www.livenation.co.uk