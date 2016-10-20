Don Giovanni to be beamed live from New York

A satellite broadcast of Don Giovanni will be beamed live from New York to Chesterfield.

Simon Keenlyside stars in the title role which is his debut for the Metropolitan Opera House, although he started singing in 1993. He will be joined by Hibla Gerzmava as Donna Anna and Paul Appleby as Don Ottavio.

Returning to conduct Michael Grandage’s production from the harpsichord and with baton, is Fabio Luisi, the Met’s principal conductor.

Don Giovanni screens at Cineworld Chesterfield on Saturday, October 22, at 5.55pm. To book tickets, contact 0871 200 2000.