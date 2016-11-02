Exibition focuses on war years in quarry industry

‘The War Years’ will be the theme of a special quarry exhibition, being held by Tarmac at Buxton Methodist Church from November 5 to 13.

It will feature images from Tarmac’s archive photographs from the local area that date back to the late 1800s, including pictures from the site during the First and Second World Wars.

The exhibition will take place between 10am to 4pm on Monday to Saturday, and 12 noon to 4pm on Sunday. Admission to the exhibition is free, but a number of images from the war years will be on sale, with proceeds and any donations received going to support the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and Help for Heroes.

Viv Russell, lime and powders director at Tarmac’s Tunstead site near Buxton, said: “This is a great opportunity for local people to see a selection of historic images relating to the war years from our extensive archive. We thought it was fitting to hold this event in the year of the Battle of the Somme centenary and give local people the chance to find out more about the lives of people from the quarries during these difficult times.”

An additional event is taking place between 7pm and 9pm on Wednesday, November 7, at Buxton Methodist church, when Tarmac’s archive historian, Frank Emerson, and Annetta Christie from Discover Buxton will give presentations about the lives of people working at the quarry during the war years.

The evening will include information about the 15 men who worked at the Buxton Lime Firms and laid down their lives at the Battle of the Somme, 100 years ago. These men were recently commemorated with a special metallic Poppy produced by three of Tarmac’s apprentices and which is now located in the company’s head office in Tunstead.

For more details visit the website www.tarmac.com/tunstead.